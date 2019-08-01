Funeral services for Norma Jeanne Alexander, 83, of Austin, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, burial will follow in the Neeley Cemetery. Private family visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m., and public viewing and visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m.
Mrs. Alexander was born Feb. 16, 1936 and died July 28, 2019 in Austin.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online @www.raderfh.com.
