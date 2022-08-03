Mrs. Norma Jean Miley, 85, of Henderson, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Henderson. She was born on October 5, 1936, to the late Edna (Jones) Linton and Charles Linton. Jean’s mother passed away when she was 8 years old. She helped care for her two younger siblings, Buddy and Carolyn. While attending high school in Laneville, Texas, she met the love of her life at the age of 16. She wed Darwin Miley in 1954. They were married 56 years at the time of his death in 2013. They had three children, Dwayne, Randy, and Melanie and made their home in Laneville. Jean was an excellent seamstress and made many of the kids’ clothing. Her passion, however, was in cooking. She could lay out a feast like no other. There was always a cake or pie on her kitchen counter and she made sure no one left her home hungry. After the kids were older, she worked at Discount Fabric in Henderson, then Brown Chiropractic Clinic in Henderson, and later worked as the High School Secretary at Laneville ISD for many years. After retiring from LISD, she worked part time at DDM Surveying for her son, Dwayne. She also attended First United Methodist Church of Henderson for many years.
Preceding Jean in death are her parents, Charles and Edna Linton; husband, Darwin; son, Randy; brother, Buddy Linton; sister, Carolyn Sellers; and brother, Roger Linton.
