Funeral services for Ms. Nina Viola Cooke, 78, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Fergerson officiating. Interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery on Happy Land Road in Appleby at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, at the funeral home.
Ms. Cooke passed from this life on November 19, 2019, at Henderson Health and Rehab. She was born September 9, 1941, in Houston to the late Buddy and Leona (George) Cooke and spent most of her life in Henderson. Nina was an avid fan of Westerns on t.v. and enjoyed playing cards. She loved to have pictures of her family and close friends, and she was a member of The Father’s House in Joinerville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gloria Noveline Hassell, LaVerne Fergerson, Dale Cooke, Marie McCormick, and Kenneth Cooke.
Survivors include her sisters, Katherine Ann Hamlet of Henderson, Linda Ruth Gardner of Tomball, and Syble Griffith and husband Wyatt of Henderson; sisters-in-law, Becky Hornsby of Henderson, and Liz Cooke of Ore City; and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joe Fountain, Joe Zamora, James Gonzalez, Ira Dale Cooke, Wayne Griffith, Keegan Fountain, and Joey Keen.
In lieu of flowers, Nina would love for you to make a toy donation to Toys for Tots or choose from your local Angel Tree to provide for a family this Christmas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
