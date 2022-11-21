Funeral services for Mrs. Nelwyn Ashby Nichols, 85, of Good Springs, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bruce Richmond, Rev. Randall Morris, and Jonah Sartain officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nichols passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Henderson. She was born Nov. 30, 1936, in Henderson to the late Lee and Lillian (Moyers) Ashby. She graduated from Carlisle High School, and then attended Kilgore College. She worked as a clerk for the Rusk County Courthouse, then later for over 20 years as a bookkeeper for Good Springs Water Supply. Nelwyn loved gardening her flowers, but especially loved all her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a faithful member, all her life, of the Good Springs Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Derrel Gene Nichols; granddaughter Haley Nichols; and brother Lee Ashby.
Survivors include: sons, Michael Nichols and wife Brenda of Henderson, and Mark Nichols and wife Marianne of Good Springs, and daughter Michele Nicholas and husband Terry of Henderson; five grandchildren, Carson Nicholas, Brittani Sartain, Krista Osteen, Nicole Eaton, and Megan Nichols; nine great-grandchildren, Cruz, Emmi, Ellie, and Solomon Sartain, Madelyne and Maggie Eaton, Trace, Averly, and Hadley Osteen; and nephew Charles Lee Ashby of Good Springs.
Pallbearers are Anthony Eaton, Jonah Sartain, Rick Osteen, Cruz Sartain, Trace Osteen, Carson Nicholas, Charles Lee Ashby, and David Waggoner.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Angel Care Hospice and Autumn Leaves Nursing Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Springs Methodist Church, c/o Rev. Bruce Richmond, 11008 CR 456 S, Henderson, TX 75654.
