Nellie Mae Bagley transitioned home on October 12, 2021.
She was born April 2, 1950, in Minden, Texas, to the late Harvey and Lottie Bagley. She was the 8th of 12 children. Nellie Mae accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Minden, TX. Nellie Mae attended Minden Colored School and graduated from Hill High School in 1969. She moved to Tyler for a few years and then moved back with her parents until their health failed. In 2006 she moved to Tyler with Carl and Mary young. She Attended Prairie Creek CME Church, but she would always let them know she was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
She loved everyone. Carl and Mary had a pond that Nell would fish at and fall asleep with the pole still in her hand. She loved playing domino’s and working in puzzle books. Nell really enjoyed visiting with older people and loved being around babies and little kids.
She was preceeded in death by her parents Harvey and Lottie Bagley and brothers Delma Ray (Mo), James, Eugene, AD, Tom and Carl Earl Bagley.
Leaving to cherish her memories are sisters Mary (Carl Young, Bonniet Johnson, JoAnn (McClendon) Winkfield; brothers Carnell and Odis Bagley; niece that was raised with her, Shirletta (Ricky) Gilliam; sisters in law Dollie Bagley and Shelia Bagley; David (Liz) Bell who was raised with her; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Her Interment will be at New Prospect Cemetery, Minden, TX, and Repast at New Prospect Baptist Church.
Visitation was held from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, at Southern Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, at New Prospect Baptist Church, 9436 County RD 3125, Henderson, TX.
Condolences can be shared at www.southernfh.com
