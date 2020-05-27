Funeral services for Mr. Nealie Wayne Hays, 86, of Minden, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Kevin Plaster officiating. Interment followed at Zion Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 12-2 p.m., Monday, May 25 before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Hays passed away May 21, 2020, at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. He was born Oct. 7, 1933 in Minden to the late Tip and Hattie Hays. He served his country during the Korean conflict in the US Navy, and was retired from Eastman Chemical. He was a member of the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rodger Hays; brother, Walter Thomas “Sonny” Hays, and sisters, Oma Phillips, Loma Spiller, Odette Crow and Mary Kate Harris.
Survivors include: his wife of 66 years, Iva Willene Hays of Minden; children, Loren Hays of Longview, and Susan Hays Jarrell and husband Jason of Minden; grandchildren, Lance Corporal Eric Hicks in the U.S. Marine Corps, Ashton Hays, Justyn Jarrell, and Jacey Jarrell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be, Mark Harris, Ronald Harris, Wayne Hays, Billy Spiller, Randy Thompson and Cortney Crow.
The Hays family would like to thank the amazing “AssistCare Team” for taking care of him over the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Republican Party of Rusk County, 11023 CR 2143 North, Tatum, Texas 75691.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
