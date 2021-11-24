Mass of Christian Burial Services for Mrs. Nancy Minten, 81, of Beckville, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Jay Lucas officiating.
Comital Service will follow at 1 p.m., in Tyler, at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Minten passed from this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was born on November 6, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Arthur and Margaret (Belanchin) Compton. Mrs. Minten worked and retired as the Vice President of the Appraisal Department for Bank of America. She then became a co-owner with her husband of “Last Chance Ranch” and worked beside him as a cow-calf operator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret (Belanchin) Compton.
Survivors include her loving husband, Myron “Mick” Minten of Beckville; children, John Citso and wife Jessica of the Woodlands, and Diana Herrera and husband Martin of El Paso; aunt, Betty DeVine of Elverson, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Caden, Cullen, and Coraline Citso, and Luka Herrera; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Adolfo Elizondo, Antonio Elizondo, Gaberial Alverez-Navarro, Sean Davis, Robert Johnston, and Orlando Elizondo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church building fund, 1100 Longview Dr., Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
