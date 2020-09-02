Graveside services for Miss Nancy Karen Moss, 68, will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens in Henderson.
Miss Moss passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at UT Hospital in Athens. She had resided at Autumn Leaves for the past 3 years.
Miss Moss was born December 28, 1951 in Hollandale, Mississippi to the late James and Lavelle Moss. She lived in Dallas for the past 30 years working in retail before coming to Autumn Leaves.
She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She loved playing baseball for the church. Nancy was an avid horseback rider and won many trophies for her riding skills.
She is survived by her brother, James Archie Moss, sisters; Sylvia Ballow and husband Jerry and Peggy Ward and husband Bobby. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A special thank you to Miss Hattis Allen who helped care for Nancy and was a dear friend to her. She will be greatly missed.
