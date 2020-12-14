Graveside services for Mrs. Nancy Griffith Simmons, 79, of Henderson, was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Simmons and Rev. David Gatlin officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Simmons passed from this life on December 7, 2020, at UT Health in Tyler. She was born March 14, 1941 in Henderson to the late Henry Franklin Griffith and Verdie Mardell (Welch) Griffith. Mrs. Simmons was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church and was devoted to her home as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wyatt Griffith; and her father and mother-in-law, Noble and Mittie Simmons.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lynn Simmons of Henderson; son, Tommy Simmons of Henderson; sister, Wanda Little of Henderson; sisters-in-law, Syble Griffith of Henderson and Mary McMurray of Arlington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Harriet Craig, Jody Simmons, David Simmons, Wayne Griffith, Lynn Welch, and Louis Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Howell, James Allred, Albert P. Shepperd, David Rousseau, Mike Howeth, and Ozzie Gramling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or the Shriners Hospitals for Children at PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
