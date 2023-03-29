Brown

Graveside services for Mrs. Nancy Ann Bolding Brown, 75, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Neeley Cemetery with Bro. Joe Ballard officiating. 

Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the funeral home. 