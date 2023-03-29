Graveside services for Mrs. Nancy Ann Bolding Brown, 75, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Neeley Cemetery with Bro. Joe Ballard officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Brown passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, in Henderson. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Henderson to the late Jadie and Margie (Gary) Bolding. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1965, and then graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in May 1975.
Nancy loved gardening, cooking, sewing, and could do any kind of needlework. She also enjoyed researching family history, being a lifetime genealogist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Willard Brown.
Survivors include son John Brown and wife Angie of Henderson; three grandchildren, Corwin Brown of Henderson, Hannah Brown of Overton, and Riordan Brown of Henderson; sister Gloria McReynolds, niece Katherine Simpson, and great-nephew Aidan Simpson, all of Anna, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henderson Animal Shelter, 1201 Highland Dr, Henderson, TX 75652. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
