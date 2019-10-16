Funeral services for Mrs. Nadeyne Cooper Clark, 97, of Henderson, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the chapel at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Clark passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born June 16, 1922 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Lawrence Henderson and Erma Hawkins Barbee. Mrs. Clark owned and operated Eloise Seamstress Shop in Overton as well as being a homemaker. She was also an accomplished artist. Mrs. Clark was a member of First United Methodist Church in Caledonia and was formerly a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Erma Barbee; beloved husband and father of her children, Finis J. Cooper; son, Lawrence L. Cooper; granddaughter, Leslie Cooper Partin; brother, Bill J. Barbee; and husband Virgil Clark.
Survivors include her children, Sandra McDuffie and husband Thomas of Henderson, Cass Cooper of Henderson; grandchildren, Laurel Castleberry of Henderson, Amy McDuffie Johnson and husband Luke of Henderson, Caylee Cooper of DeBerry, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Castleberry, Kallee Castleberry, Cooper Johnson, Lillian Johnson; and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Henderson or church of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
