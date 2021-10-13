Mrs. Murdell Bell Sheppard of Henderson, Tx was born September 6, 1933.
At the age of 88 she earned her wings, October 8, 2021.
In her last years she resided at Autumn Leaves Nursing Home of Henderson where she was well-known and well-cared for.
Mrs. Murdell was synonymous to music. Teaching piano was her passion from the age of 10 years old. She taught numerous students in Henderson and a wide vicinity of East Tx. She also played for many churches.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 15, 2021, at Southern Funeral Home of Henderson. Viewing times are from 1-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.