With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Monyene Hammett, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touches. Monyene Hammett, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on June 29, 2022.
She was born on October 28, 1935, to Elzie and Blanche Dickson. She married her high school sweetheart, Robbie Hammett, the love of her life. She had two sons, Russell Bryan Hammett (Beverly) and Scott Jay Hammett, deceased, (Susie).
She had two grandchildren, Alan Scott Hammett (Logan) and Erin Michelle Rivera (Jonathan). She had four great-grandchildren, Sloan, Scout, Sterling, and Byrdie. She had two step-grandsons, Brian Graham (Jennifer) and Keith Graham. She had four step great grandchildren, Tristan Graham (Kelsey), Morgan Maxwell (Nick), Kylie Graham, and Hunter Graham.
She loved her family dearly and enjoyed having Sunday dinners at her home. She was an amazing inspiration to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Per her request, no memorial service or funeral is planned. Instead, she asks that we celebrate her life each in our own way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.