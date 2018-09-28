Funeral services for Mrs. Mittie Mary Harris Bagley, 74, of Tyler, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, County Road 3223, Mount Enterprise. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mount Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mittie May Harris Bagley was born on Dec. 27, 1943, to James Harris and Zelma McDavid Harris in Rusk County.
Mittie May attended the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mount Enterprise and graduated from the Laneville Allen High School in 1971.
Mittie May Harris was united in Holy Matrimony to Roy Lee Bagley and they resided in Tyler, where she was employed with Trane and later was employed with Park Place Nursing Home.
Mittie May Harris Bagley departed this life on Sept. 21, 2018, leaving to cherish her memories two daughters, Mellisie Jackson-Davis (Pastor Stanley Davis) Houston and Linda Bagley, Timpson; one son, Michael Bagley, Laneville; one brother, Verdell Harris (Marselene) Mount Enterprise; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Bagley will be available for viewing from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday prior to services. There will be no viewing on Friday.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
