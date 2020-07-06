Miriam Wallace Powell passed away July, 1, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born February 12, 1920 in Henderson, TX to the late Winnie Buckner Wallace and the late Ernest ‘Pop’ Wallace.
Mrs. Powell lived her entire life in the Henderson except for her time spent at Southern Methodist University where she pledged Tri Delta. During World War II she worked at her family-owned Bus Line business. On November 6, 1947 she married Newell Eugene Powell, a veteran of World War II.
She was a member of several bridge clubs including Monday, Tuesday, and Friday bridge. She also was a member of the Varied Arts Club and Henderson Woman’s Forum.
Mrs. Powell was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church where she was active in the Pals Sunday school class. She lived a life of faith, praying fervently for those around her. Her greatest joy was her family and friends and she jumped at every opportunity to use her home to bless others
Survivors include daughter, Diane Pittman and husband Jimmy of Fort Worth, TX and Paula Dorsey and husband Gary of Waco, TX; five grandchildren; Chris Pittman, Priscilla Pittman Heady and husband Sayres, Malcolm Parish and wife Jayna , all of Dallas, TX, and John Newell Parish and Padgett Parish Ogden of Waco, TX; and great-grandchildren; Carolina Pittman, Harrison Pittman, Ryder Heady, and Mattie Parish all of Dallas, TX and Olivia Ogden, Evelyn Ogden, Amelia Ogden, Trey Ogden and Oakleigh Ogden all of Waco, TX.
A public viewing for Mrs. Powell will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, July 4, 2020, celebrating her life and love for the Lord, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 204 North Marshall, Henderson, TX 75652.
Pallbearers will include Donovan Dickeson, Dr. John Lynn Duran, Jim Kangerga, and Larry Galyean of Henderson, TX, Tom Swiley and Scott Wallace of Dallas, TX and John Gaston, Tyler, TX. Honorary pallbearer will be Gene Smith.
The family expresses special gratitude to her wonderful caregivers Lillie Cage, Janell Freeney, Irene Ware, Wanda Freeney, Lola Johnson, and special friend Tommy Lynn Strong.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
