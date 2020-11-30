Miles B. Ford passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness at the age of 78 years old. He was born in Linden, Texas on April 7, 1942 to Bertie and Miles Ford Sr. He was a lifetime resident of Henderson, Texas. Miles was a Christian man and a member of the First United Methodist Church. He married Marilyn Montgomery on July 26, 1980. They were married for 40 years and made their home in Henderson. He was employed by Henderson Hospital for many years and later employed by Texas Eastman for 26 years before retiring in 2003.
He was an avid fan and collector of Jerry Lee Lewis and his music from a young age. For those of you that knew Miles, you might have seen him perform, portraying Jerry Lee Lewis at many benefits and functions in the area. He always had a smile and was known for always cracking jokes, laughing, and most of all for giving hugs. To know Miles was to love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertie and Miles Ford Sr.; half-brothers, H. C. Dickerson, and Charles Dickerson.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Montgomery Ford; brother-in-laws, Byron Dale Montgomery, Robert Don Montgomery, and wife Gail, Ronald Lee Montgomery and wife Reba; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Boren and husband David; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and his beloved pet, Miley.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Luckert officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A register book will be available for friends to sign at the funeral home.
The family would like to give special thanks to Angel Care Hospice, and the staff of Autumn Leaves Nursing Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
