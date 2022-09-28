Graveside services for Mrs. Mildred Plummer, 95, of Henderson, were held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Edmiston officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mrs. Plummer passed from this life on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Henderson.
She was born on September 15, 1927, in Henderson, to the late Pete and Bessie Hays Gibson. Mrs. Plummer was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Henderson and served in the kitchen and craft room for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bob Plummer; brothers, Mike “Hoot” Gibson and Mack “Sonny” Gibson; and sisters, Margaret Turner, Mary Rogers, and Tege Hacker.
Survivors include her daughters, Sue Plummer of Henderson and Jan Hancock and husband Brian of Tyler; grandchildren, Bryson Hancock of Houston, and Hillary Hancock of Dallas; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends; and special friends and caregivers, Blanca Cibrian, Lanelle Ross, Maria Sanchez, and Angie Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rusk County Pets Alive at P.O. Box 106 Henderson TX 75653 and/or a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.