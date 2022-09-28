Plummer

Graveside services for Mrs. Mildred Plummer, 95, of Henderson, were held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Edmiston officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Mrs. Plummer passed from this life on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Henderson. 