Graveside services for Mrs. Mildred Howard Parr, 94, of Henderson, was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Harmony Hill Cemetery with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas.
Mrs. Parr passed from this life August 18, 2020 at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born on April 4, 1926 to Walter and Ruby Young and was raised in Rusk County. She relocated to Galveston and moved back home to Rusk County in the 1980s. Mrs. Parr was a beautician and managed several convenience stores. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony Howard; and sister, Janell Rogers.
Survivors include her daughter, Dottie Howard of Grand Prairie; sister, Ruth Jones of the Dirgin Community; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Judy Hampton for all her love and care for Mildred throughout the past several years.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
