A celebration of the life of Mr. Mike Steddum, 61, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with George Roberson officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Steddum passed from this life on July 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 13, 1960, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky but lived most all of his life in Rusk County.
Mike attended Henderson schools and went on to become a master mechanic. He spent his career with Kenneth Cain’s Garage and Hometown Auto before owning and operating his own business, Mike’s Auto Repair. Outside the garage, Mike loved to hunt and fish; he was a real outdoorsman. He was also a huge fan of sweets, and later in life, he taught himself how to play the guitar which he enjoyed so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Joan (Hooper) Steddum.
Survivors include his son, James Steddum and wife Beverly of Overton; daughter, Angela Steddum of Lakeport; brothers, Danny Steddum and wife Esther of McKinney, and Pat Steddum and wife Donna of Ottawa, Illinois; grandchildren, Nikki, D.J. and wife Sarah, Justin, Christian and wife Haley, Kaylee, Madison, Ty, Carley, and Cenleigh; great-granddaughter, Kinzie; his beloved and loyal dog, Pepper; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
