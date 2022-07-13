Memorial services for Mr. Mike Fears, 81, of Henderson, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Fears passed from this life on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Henderson. He was born on December 6, 1940, in Henderson, Texas. He graduated from Henderson High School Class of 1958. He attended Kilgore Jr. College and Texas A&M University. He worked for Texas Eastman in Longview for 14 years.
In 1977, Mike relocated to Denver City, Texas and married the love of his life, JoAnna Teague Fears. While in Denver City, he was employed by Hamilton Tire, Kidd Oil Field Service, and ended his career there as the city’s economic developer. During that time, he was responsible for bringing a state of the art rubber recycling plant to their city along with a first class nursing home and rehabilitation facility. He and JoAnna were long time members of First Baptist Church. He was a Denver City resident for more than 35 years and during that time, served on the city council and was selected Citizen of the Year.
Mike loved a good meal, old Westerns, John Wayne, Tom Landry and slot machines! Although he and JoAnna made many trips to Las Vegas, his best vacation memory was their trip to Maine where they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. His ashes will be spread there, along with hers, on Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park. Together they can watch the sunrise on each new day as they spend eternity together in paradise.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, JoAnna Teague Fears; parents Jake & Dovie Fears of Henderson; brother, Homer Fears of Laneville; and dear friends, Danny Moore and Billy Ray Moore both of Denver City.
Survivors include his children; Mona Ashmore and husband, Tim, of Henderson and Michelle Akin and husband, Larry, of Henderson; Chris Dobbins and wife, Cherie, of Tyler; Joni Nichols and husband, Zach, of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Bailey Davis of Pasadena, TX, Colton Akin of Henderson, JoAnna Claire, Anna, and Matthew Dobbins of Tyler, Josiah, Johanna, Ivy and Iris Nichols of Nashville, TN; and nephew; Terry Fears of Henderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.