Mickie Sue Riley, 78 of Henderson, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born August 2, 1941 in Kermit, Texas. Mickie was preceded in death by her mother, Ramona Estes Hodges; father, William Simmons; step-father, Finus “Hoot” Hodges; Sister, Mona Lyn Hodges; brother, William “Dunie boy” Simmons; and the love of her life and best friend; Thomas “T.A.” Riley.
She is survived by her three children: Monty Riley of Tatum, Texas; Loma Yandle and husband, Ron of Henderson, Texas; and Michael Riley of Hallsville, Texas. She is also survived by brothers: Tommy Hodges and wife, Bobbie; Matthew Hodges and wife, Delynda; Randall Hodges and wife, Denise.
Mickie is the loving granny of many grandchildren and others that lovingly called her “granny” including her many nieces and nephews that adored her.
Funeral services were Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Bar None Cowboy Church under direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
