Funeral services for Michael Lynn Roberson, age 43 of Rusk will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lakewood Memorial Park, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Michael Lynn Roberson was born February 1, 1977 to the late Norman Eugene Roberson and Lynda Brown Roberson. He joined the church at an early age and sang in the choir. Reverend Jerry Leviston often visited with Michael, reading the bible and praying with him.
Michael grew up in Rusk, Texas, attended Rusk Independent School District and graduated from Rusk High School in 1994. He worked at Brookshire Brothers Grocery, Goodwill and Rusk State Railroad Park.
Michael was a giving person that spent a lot of time extending his heart and hands to help anyone that needed anything. To know Mike was to love him. He kept everybody laughing and was always the life of the party. In the third grade he rocked his principal’s world! He and principal Horton became best of friends to the point of Michael being the “Principal’s Pet”. Often calling himself “Bad Boy”, he would complete the statement with a great big smile.
Michael Lynn Roberson was preceded in death by his father, Norman Roberson; grandfather, Clinton Brown, I; uncle, Clinton Brown, II; grandfather, Roy Roberson and grandmother, Effie Lois Roberson.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his devoted mother, Lynda Roberson; brother, Christopher (Celeste) of Richardson, Texas; special god son, Terrance ’Pappa’ (LaTrecia) Lenora of Houston, Texas; Janet Brown of Houston, Texas; uncle, Artis ‘Jeddy’ (Carol) Roberson of Kilgore, Texas; god sister, Aryeion Duffy; cousins, Tiffany Brown of Houston, Texas; Clinton Brown, III of California; Steven Roberson of Kilgore, Texas; Adrian Roberson of Kilgore, Texas; special friends, Crystal Mandrel and Jessica Harris; cousins, Ebony Gipson, Christina Mays; a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Roberson will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Roberson passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Tyler.
