Graveside services for Mr. Michael Dan ‘Mikey’ Gipson, age 41 of Laneville was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Talley Cemetery, County Road 3202 West, Mt. Enterprise. Burial will follow under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Michael Dan Gipson was born to the parentage of Danny Gipson and the late Carolyn VanZandt Gipson on February 9, 1979 in Henderson, Texas. Michael graduated from Laneville High School in 1997. He attended Kilgore College for a time, and it was there that he met his future wife Jo Ann Johnson. Michael and Jo Ann united in holy matrimony in June of 2001, and from this union came two wonderful children Adriana and Alexander.
He accepted Christ at an early age and attended church at Cushing Temple where he ministered as a Sunday School teacher and mentor. Michael worked at South Rusk County Water Supply until his health began to fail. Michael was a really great cook and he loved cooking for his family and displaying his wonderful dishes on Facebook. Michael never met a stranger and left a lasting impression on anyone that he came in contact with. It brought him great joy to converse with people he saw in the store, especially Kroger. Michael was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He was one of the most intelligent individuals that you would ever meet, and he was knowledgeable in an array of subjects and topics. Michael was an inspiration to his family and friends, and he will be truly missed by all that adored and loved him.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving mother, Carolyn VanZandt Gipson. He is survived by his two beautiful children, Adriana Nachelle Gipson and Alexander Daniel Augustus Gipson of Laneville, Texas; his loving father, Danny (Bobbie) Gipson of Kilgore, Texas; sisters: Dana Gipson of Nacogdoches, Texas; Carroll Gipson of Henderson, Texas; Yolonda (Deondray) Jackson of Laneville, Texas and LaTonya (Chris) of Houston, Texas; nephews: Zacchaeus Jackson; Michael Williams; Quintin Williams and Zephaniah Patton; nieces: Nyla Jackson, Camryn Gipson and Trinity Patton; two step brothers: Tyrone Hart of Kilgore, Texas and Tracy Hart of California along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Gipson was Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Facial coverings are asked to be worn on Friday and Saturday.
