Mr. Micheal Craig Cavness, 60, of Henderson, passed from this life on September 17, 2020 at UT Health in Tyler. He was born February 7, 1960 in Pasadena and has lived in Henderson for the last 31 years where he was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mr. Cavness spent his career as a pipeliner and straw boss, most recently for Price-Gregory. He was a very laid back, easy-going man and enjoyed a good prank, and people truly loved him. He was a sports fanatic and loved fishing, taking the boat out, and doing yard work. Above all, Micheal was a family man that enjoyed time with his children and being the best “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Cavness; and aunt, Oleta Marsh.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy Cavness of Henderson; mother, LaJuana Cavness of Mineral Wells; son, Ryan Cavness of Henderson; daughter, Kristin Sadler and husband Samuel of Whitehouse; grandchildren and the lights of his life, Mack Sadler and Major Sadler of Whitehouse; brother, Randall Ward Cavness and wife Shannon of Mineral Wells; and a host of family, friends, and work colleagues.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Face masks are strongly encouraged at the request of the family. A private family graveside service for Mr. Cavness will be held under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Cavness, Lee Durrett, Forest Durrett, Marc Taylor, Alex Kendrick, and David Chapman.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
