A celebration of the life of Mr. Michael Ashley Pierce, “Mikie”, 37, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Lane officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, November 19, at the church.
Mr. Pierce passed from this life on November 6, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White in Ft. Worth. He was born October 22, 1985, in Longview and has lived in East Texas all of his life, more specifically the last 11 years in Henderson. Mikie graduated from Pine Tree High School in 2004 and went on to a career in the oil field working with coil tubing. He was a Unit Manager for Gladiator Energy in Midland and could often be heard saying, “Tighten up!”. He loved hunting and was an avid golfer, and he enjoyed spending time on the lake and taking vacations. Mikie attended Calvary Baptist Church and absolutely loved and adored his children and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.