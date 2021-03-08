The Family of Meredith Ann Montgomery Willis is saddened to announce her passing on March 4, 2021. She was born June 27, 1983 in Lubbock and adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Donald Montgomery of Waco. Graveside services will be Noon, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Danville Cemetery in Kilgore with Pastor John Gradberg of Go Forth Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or face coverings are strongly recommended, however not required, for the health and safety of all those in attendance for a visitation or service.
Meredith graduated from Henderson High School in 2001 and attended Abilene Christian University. She married Matthew Dean Willis of Kilgore.
Meredith was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Montgomery of Waco.
Meredith is survived by her husband, Matt Willis; and three children, Sara Austin (16), Matthew Dean (12), and Addalynn Grace (10); father, Donald Montgomery of Waco; and brother, Dusty Montgomery also of Waco; in-laws, Scott and Nancy Willis of Kilgore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas. 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
