Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Leon Brown, age 60 of Tyler will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the New Life Worship Center, 18535 Highway 69 South, Tyler. Burial will follow later at the Dallas-Fort Worth Veterans National Cemetery under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Melvin Leon Brown was born October 7,1960 to J. B. and Onell Bradford Brown in Henderson, Texas. He attended Henderson and LaPorte public schools and was a graduate of Henderson High School, Class of 1979. Melvin attended Job Corps after high school and became a certified electrician and welder.
Melvin enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1982 and would serve six years on active and reserve duty as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling). He last served aboard the USS Saratoga.
After being Honorably Discharged, Melvin returned to Texas and would work 30 years at Simmons Fabricators in Pasadena as a welder.
In 2017 Melvin’s health began to fail, and he moved back to East Texas to be near his older siblings. He departed this life in his home on June 7, 2020 and was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Agnes Brown.
Melvin is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Renee Moore; son, Dante Brown; sisters, Onella Brown, Tyler, Texas, Valerie Miller and Sandra Brown, La Porte, Texas; brothers, James (Louise) Brown and Marlin Brown both of Longview, Texas and Lenard Brown, Houston, Texas; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Brown was held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Also, there was a public viewing from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.