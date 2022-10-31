Melissa Ann Toon peacefully passed away October 21, 2022 in McKinney, Texas at the age of 50 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born to Daniel Arthur and Susan Jo (White) Manley on February 20, 1972 in Wichita, Kansas.
Melissa grew up in Plano, Texas, and graduated from Plano East Senior High in 1990. She received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Stephen F. Austin State University. Melissa worked as a special education teacher for 10 years for the Collin County Co-op and Wylie ISD. Melissa loved spending time at their home in Jamaica Beach, Texas watching sunrises and beautiful sunsets. She also loved spending time relaxing at the beach, and volunteering at her church, school, and Girl Scouts. Most of all she enjoyed raising her kids and spending time with her family.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Gregg Toon of McKinney, Texas; children, Lucas Tyler Toon and Lyla Cooper Toon; parents, Susan and Dan Manley of Plano, Texas; brother, Josh Manley of Addison, Texas, and a host of other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at the First McKinney Baptist Church located at 1615 W. Louisiana, McKinney, Texas followed by a graveside service at Ridgeview Memorial Park. Following the services on Friday, the family will host a reception celebrating Melissa from 3 – 6:30 p.m. at the TPC at Craig Ranch. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
