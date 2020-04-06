The family of Mrs. Melba Lee Gates, 83, of Henderson will be holding a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Crockett with Fred Powell of Second Baptist Church officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Viewing and signing a register book for Mrs. Gates at the funeral home will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, March 29-30.
Mrs. Gates passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at UT Health in Tyler.
She was born April 22, 1936 in Mt. Vernon to the late Hatley and Viola Davlin.
She was a beloved homemaker and Nanny, and was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Derward Gates; sons, Ivie Earl “Lucky” Gates and Randy Lee Gates; and two sisters, Jodie Verner and Glenda Voorheese.
Survivors include: daughter, Sandra Gates of Henderson; grandchildren, Anthony Gates, Chris Gates, and Desirae Dolley; great-grandchildren, Alex, Ashley, Randi Leigh; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
