Melba ‘Jean’ Copeland, 81, of Henderson, TX passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.
She was born on February 11, 1940, in Henderson, TX to to the late A.B. ‘Jack’ and Willie Mae Crawford of Henderson, TX.
She was an active member of Southside Baptist Church in Henderson. Jean made a career our of babysitting children and raising them as her own. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, cooking, and going to church activites. She loved our Lord and her church family.
Jean is survived by her loving husband James M. Copeland of Henderson, TX, one brother, Roy ‘Sonny’ Crawford of Overton, TX, two children, Donna Jean and husband V. Ray Briggs of Henderson, and Brenda Long of Ft. Worth, two step-children, Gail and husband Tim Clanton of Kilgore, and Teresa and late husband Tommy Clay of Paris, TX, grandchildren Jessi and husband Barrett Holley of Covington, LA, Steven Briggs and partner Charlette Green of Cincinnati, OH, and Kelli Briggs and partner Greg Baker of Bay City, TX, great-granchildren, Kaylee, Kelsi, and Anna Holley, Madison Dujka, Morgan Miller, and David Perez, and one grand-furbaby, Jax, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and children she babysat over the years that she considered her own.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Crawford of Henderson, TX.
Services are pending and will be at a later date.
A contribution to the Lupus Foundation can be made in lieu of flowers.
