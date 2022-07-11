Funeral services for Mrs. Melanie Dukes LePelley, 49, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment did follow at Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. LePelley passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Henderson. She was born January 22, 1973, in Henderson and worked for US Title Co. in Henderson.
Melanie had a deep love for children, and followed the Golden Rule, putting others first above herself. She attended the Carlisle Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Dukes; son, Samuel Watts; and grand-stepson, David LePelley.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff LePelley of Henderson; children, Joseph Case Watts, Baylee, Brynlee, Sadie, and Lilah LePelley; stepsons, Chris LePelley and wife Catherine of Oklahoma, and Cody LePelley of McCarthy, Alaska; mother, Naomi Dukes of Henderson; brothers, Shane Reid Dukes, and Joshua Adam Dukes, both of Henderson; grandson Brady Watts, and step-grandchildren, Abigail, Charity, Joanna, Mayson, and Pressley LePelley.
Pallbearers will be Kolton Wallace, Jerry Lee Wallace, Evan Dennis, Chris LePelley, Harlon Jackson, and David Wimberly.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Heath Martin and Cody LePelley.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.