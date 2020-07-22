Graveside services for Mattie Audine Walling, 96, of Henderson were held 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Henderson with Rev. Bruce Baker officiating. Mattie Audine Walling passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17th, 2020 in Longview.
Mrs. Walling was born on September 5, 1923 in Henderson, Texas, the last surviving child of the late Van Vester and Lee Watson Bennett.
Mattie married and moved to Houston, Texas, where she had a career as a dental assistant, and also helped to operate her husband’s cabinetry business and was also an excellent seamstress and made designer custom draperies. They later moved back to East Texas and built a beautiful home within a mile from where she was born and raised in Oak Hill, Texas.
She enjoyed spending time with her son and was able to visit and stay with him at his home in Fort Smith, Arkansas and later in Memphis, Tennessee, where she met and made lifelong friends she cherished.
She and her son also took many wonderful trips together and she loved to talk about the precious memories they made.
She was a devoted and lifelong member of her church, Oak Hill United Methodist and was an active and caring member of her community. She was an avid gardener and could always be found working in her yard. She kept her home pristine as well as her appearance, always looking classy and sassy in her little matching outfits.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Walling and her beloved son, Dr. Robert Van Walling.
Aunt Mattie was loved and will be dearly remembered and missed by all of her nieces and nephews she leaves behind.
Memorials may be made to Oak Hill United Methodist Church 9568 FM 782 Henderson, Texas 75652.
