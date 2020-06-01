Funeral services for Matt Free, 29, of Henderson, were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Henderson with Dr. David Higgs, Rev. Dennis Rivers, and Judge Clay Gossett officiating. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was held from 5 -7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Free passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Jacksonville.
He was born Oct. 27, 1990 in Tyler and graduated from Henderson High School in 2009. Matt was a truck driver for Velvin Oil Co. in Henderson.
Survivors include: his wife, Tara Gibson Free; parents, Mike and Kim Free, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ricky and Kathy Gibson, all of Henderson; daughter, Tenlee Louise Free; sister, Karley Free of Belton, and brothers, Dustin Foster of Henderson, and Brandon Foster of Bullard.
Pallbearers are Jim Gossett, Parker Hale, Connor Crockett, Braxton Pruitt, Daniel Prior, and Hunter Skelton. \Honorary pallbearers are employees of Velvin Oil Co.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Matt Free Memorial Fund at VeraBank Henderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
