Mrs. MaryBeth Taylor Holmes, 91, of Henderson, passed from this life to be present with God on June 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Ricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
She was born January 27, 1931, and lived in Henderson all her life. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Henderson. She graduated from Henderson High School and attended college at Lon Morris in Jacksonville. She enjoyed being the mother of her three boys, Jim Willis, Frank Willis and John Willis. She and her husband Brad Holmes enjoyed many trips, which included going to Hawaii and taking trips with Brad while he was mayor. Favorite trips included traveling to Queen Wilhelmina State Park in Arkansas, St. Louis, Lubbock, Nashville, and also taking cruises. They were involved with the Kiwanis Club, enjoying many Pancake Suppers. She was also a member of the Pals Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church. MaryBeth also loved playing Mexican Train, going to Lake Forest Park for Frappes & Feeding the ducks, and her once-a-month girl’s luncheon with her class of 1949 at the Fillin’ Station.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernice (Crow) Taylor; husband, Brad Holmes; and one son, Jim Willis.
Survivors include her two sons, Frank Willis and John Willis; stepson, Kyle Holmes and wife Julie; stepdaughter, Tere Holmes; granddaughters, Crystal Turnbow and husband Chris of Whitehouse, Megan Holmes; grandson, Andrew Holmes and wife Kelsie; great-grandchildren, Andrew Turnbow, Caleb Turnbow, and Sawyer Grace; and by the adoption of love, Hailey Walker and Lori and Terry Tyson.
Pallbearers will be Terry Tyson, Chris Turnbow, Andrew Turnbow, and Caleb Turnbow. Honorary pallbearer will be Ervin Daugherty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Marshall, Henderson, TX 75652.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
