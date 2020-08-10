Mrs. Maryann Hladky, 85, of Henderson, passed from this life on July 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 24, 1934, in Twinsburg, Ohio to the late Frank and Julia (Gundek) Florek and had lived in Henderson since 1978. Maryann was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where she served, and retired, as secretary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Veronica Grief; and brothers, Joe, Walter, Stanley and Johnny.
Survivors include her husband, John H. Hladky of Henderson; sons, K John and wife Londa Hladky of Huntsville, Alabama, and Mark and wife Brenda Hladky of Paradise, Texas; daughter, Kelly and husband Jim Franks of Mineola; grandchildren, Maci Hladky-Clements, Dalton Hladky, Micah Hladky, Ben Hladky, Hunter Hladky, KC Franks, Cami Hladky, and Wylie Franks; and great-granddaughter, Iris Snow Hladky.
The family did receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Jehovah Shalom Community Bible Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.