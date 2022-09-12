A celebration of the life of Mrs. Mary Stevens Wofford, 94 and a half, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. A family graveside will precede the celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Frankston City Cemetery on Monday, with burial to follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends before and after the celebration of life on Monday, September 12, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wofford passed from this life on September 7, 2022, at UT Health in Henderson. She was born January 18, 1928, in Coolidge, Texas to the late Robert Roy and Dora Mae (Williams) Stevens and has lived in Henderson for over 50 years. Mrs. Wofford was a homemaker and a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Reagan B. Wofford, son Reagan Bruce Wofford, Jr., great-grandson Boston Porter, son-in-law Ted Bunn, and brothers and sisters Isabelle Walker, David Stevens, Ann Meredith, Robbie Reinhardt, Robert Stevens, Jimmie Stevens, and Joe Stevens.
Survivors include her children, Judy Bunn Bohlken and husband Don of Mt. Vernon, Rhonda Porter and husband Robert of Henderson, Bruce Wofford and wife Sharra of White Oak, and John Wofford and wife Julie of Frisco; sister, Betty White of Mexia; grandchildren, Jeremy Bunn and wife Julie, Amy Gardner and husband Ryan, Jami Watson and husband Trent, Angie Porter, Melissa Moore and husband Nathan, Jim Bob Porter, Matthew Wofford, Steven Wofford and wife Kylie, Brett, Bryan, and Emma Wofford, and Hayley Vincent; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bunn, Matthew Wofford, Steven Wofford, Hayden Moore, Miles Moore, Brett Wofford, Jim Bob Porter, Brady Watson, Bryan Wofford, Travis Gardner, and Brandon Gardner.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Wofford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
