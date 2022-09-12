Wofford

A celebration of the life of Mrs. Mary Stevens Wofford, 94 and a half, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. A family graveside will precede the celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Frankston City Cemetery on Monday, with burial to follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends before and after the celebration of life on Monday, September 12, at the funeral home.

