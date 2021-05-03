Mary Nelle Coolidge Ashmore, 93, of Whitney, formerly of Henderson, went to be with her Lord on April 28, 2021. Graveside services were be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Bro. Bruce Martin officiating. Visitation was from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 30 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ashmore passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Country Club Retirement Center in Whitney.
She was born on November 17,1927 in Cleburne, Texas to Sudie Dunn Coolidge & Edward
Monroe Coolidge. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1945. Mary Nelle became Mrs. George D. Ashmore, Jr. on January 6, 1946. They were married for 54 years. She and George made their home in Henderson, where she lived for a total of 78 years. In 2006, Mary Nelle moved to White Bluff near Whitney, Texas.
Mary Nelle worked for the General Telephone Company for 20 years. Most of her working years were at home and was known to her family as being the best cook around. She was a charter member of the South Main Church of Christ where she taught children’s Bible classes, Ladies Bible Class, and Vacation Bible School. After her move to Whitney, she became a member of Whitney Church of Christ and an associate member of the White Bluff Chapel. At the Chapel, she was active in the Ladies Bible Class and Critters, a group which made stuffed animals for needy children. She also enjoyed being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sudie and Edward Coolidge; her husband, George Ashmore, Jr.; their son, Dave Edward Ashmore; and her sister, Pauline Propes. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Amee Elizabeth Edgar and husband, Tommy of White Bluff. Affectionately called Mimi by her granddaughter, April Ashmore Daily and husband, Robert of College Station; grandson, Clint Edgar and wife,Stephanie of Austin, Texas and step-grandson, Jacob Edgar and wife, Christina of Austin. Mimi loved her great grandchildren, Mary Margaret and Charlotte Edgar and Abigail and Alex Edgar, all of Austin.
“Auntie” was also much loved by her two nieces, Paula Hale of White Oak and Pamela Dean of Richardson. Also, she is survived by three great nephews and their wives, one great niece and her husband, and nine great-great nephews and nieces.
Her daughter, Amee, wishes to thank Country Club Retirement Community for their loving care and attention to her mother. Also, many thanks to Alpha-Omega Hospice.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
