Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Mauritzen, 81, of Clayton, Texas was held 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Speer, Mr. Ted Mauritzen, Bro. Chris Price and Panola County Constable Bryan Murff officiating. Burial followed in the Clayton Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mary Lynn Cassity Mauritzen was born November 14, 1939 in Panola County, Texas. She was one of six children born to the marriage of Oscar Olar and Grace Virginia Sharp Cassity. Mary was raised and schooled in Henderson and Carthage graduating with the Carthage Bulldog class of 1959. She married Kenneth Edmund Mauritzen April 14, 1960 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2013.
Mary was active in community and church work as a longtime member of the Bethel Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary over 40 years. She loved cooking for family and community events and was known for her pecan pie and her cookies at Christmas time. Mary loved the outdoors mowing and working in her flowerbeds and yard. She was a talented and skilled artist in painting.
Mary is also preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia Bassett, brothers, John and Joe Cassity; brother-in-law’s, Jack Watkins and Bro. Danny Pope; best friend, Judy Robinson.
Mrs. Mauritzen is survived by her loving daughter, Kay Mauritzen of Clayton; selected children, Becky Austin and Bryan Murff; sisters, Dian Pope of Waxahachie, Judy Watkins of New Salem; sisters-in-law, Danny Sue Cassity of Henderson, and Judy Cassity of Carthage; brother-in-law, Mack Bassett of Henderson; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and her animal family, Greta, Rocky, Grayson, Sweetie, Callie, and Patches.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Gary Cassity, Keith Bassett, Dwayne Pope, Jerry Watkins, Joel Watkins, and Andy Cassity. Honorary pallbearers will be, Josh Dunn, Bobby Pauler, Sheldon Murff, Jody Wedgeworth, Don Austin, Mark Matthews, and Dr. Billy Wayne Irwin. Memorials may be made to the Clayton Cemetery Assoc. in her memory. Special thanks to Winkler Place, Diana Blackwell, Texas Home Health Hospice, and the UT Health Carthage ER dept. for their excellent care. An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
