Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Linda Jackson, 81, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at King Cemetery with Dr. Dave Self officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time on Saturday at the cemetery.
Mrs. Jackson passed from this life on November 20, 2019, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born May 31, 1938, in Tatum to the late Monte and Eva (Williams) Allen. Mrs. Jackson was a special education teacher for the Laneville, Crystal City, and Navasota ISDs, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan Crawford.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Mike Jackson of Henderson; son, Michael Jackson and wife Melanie of Henderson; grandchildren, Lance Tippitt, Jenna Tippitt, Rikki Jackson, and Lakin Gamble; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Allen Galyean, Brooks Williams, Daniel Crawford, Curtis Sledge, David Spivey, and Roy Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Self, George Verner, Larry Galyean, Dick Bishop, the Sand Flat Hunting Club, and the Comrade Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
