Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Frances Gentry, 97, of Orange Park, Florida, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Rev. Dean Grigsby officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.
Mrs. Gentry passed away March 13, 2023, in Orange Park, Florida. She was born October 19, 1925, in Gary, TX to Dache Marvin and Dena (Applegate) Brannon and lived most of her life in East Texas. Mrs. Gentry worked in the office at Prichard and Abbott in Henderson for many years, where she even helped her daughter and a friend get a summer job while they were in high school. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was very active in the Lady’s Auxiliary for both Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and the District Auxiliary. Mrs. Gentry enjoyed being outside and gardening. She loved going to church. Mrs. Gentry was a caregiver to both her friends and her family and always enjoyed helping everyone she could.
