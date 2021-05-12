Mrs. Mary Frances (Shewmaker) Newberry, 78, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, passed from this life on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas with her loving family.
Mary was born November 10, 1942, in Paragould, Arkansas, to the late Less and Ida Viola (Gramling) Shewmaker. She grew up in Stanford, Arkansas, with her six siblings. She graduated from Stanford High School in 1960. She then married the love of her life Robert Wayne Newberry on September 9, 1966. Mary and Robert moved to Jacksonville, Arkansas, August 9, 1989, where she worked for 20 years in the Central Arkansas Library System at the Nixon Branch in Jacksonville, Arkansas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harrel Shewmaker, Elwyn Shewmaker, and Doris Shewmaker; and sister, Geral Dean (Shewmaker) Scott.
Survivors include her husband of 55 “short” years, Robert Wayne Newberry; loving daughter, Rachel Michelle (Newberry) Edmiston and husband Don of Henderson, Texas; granddaughters, Mary Ruth Edmiston of Fort Worth, Texas and Sadie Elizabeth (Edmiston) Key and husband Isaiah of Henderson, Texas; brother, W.T. Shewmaker and wife Neva of Stanford, Arkansas; sister, Margaret (Shewmaker) Morrow and husband Lynn, and their daughter, Suzy of Chesterfield, Missouri; sister-in-law; Lynda Abanathy and husband Tim of Portageville, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Glenn Newberry and wife Gailia of Stanford, Arkansas.
The family will have a private gathering to celebrate Mary’s life at a later date.
Online tributes can be made at www.heathfuneralhome.com.
