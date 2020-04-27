Mary Floyd passed away April 22, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. She was at home surrounded by her family.
Mary was a member of the Church Hill United Methodist Church.
During her life she was a stay-at-home Mom, which all of her daughters enjoyed. Her first marriage was to Clyde Sanders, who blessed her with 5 fabulous daughters. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1966. These five daughters, Olive, Kaye, Rose, Jo, and Belva blessed her with 7 wonderful grandchildren, whom she loved greatly.
She later married Leonard Floyd (the love of her life), who also preceded her in death in 2015, but was the greatest Grandfather any family could ever ask for.
She was also preceded by her daughter Kaye in 2015.
Mary had 7 wonderful grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She truly enjoyed having all the grandchildren visit and stay with her.
She will be cremated and when this Pandemic passes we will have a gathering for a celebration of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Church Hill United Methodist Church, in care of Nancy Strong, 8537 FM 1251 East, Henderson, TX 75652.
She will be missed by all who knew her. She is with God now.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.