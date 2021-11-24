Mary Esther Lynn Schoomer, 95, passed peacefully on November 20, 2021, in Brownsburg, Indiana.
Mary was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1926 to O.D. and Carrie Bilhartz Lynn. She was married to Raymond Dewey Schoomer in 1948 in Galveston, Texas. They were married until Raymond’s death in 1990.
Mary lived most of her childhood in rural Yancy, Texas. Her father built a house in San Antonio and the family moved there when she was a teen. She attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College, graduating a semester early with a degree in Chemistry. After graduation, she took an internship with a research hospital in Galveston, Texas. When WWII ended and Raymond came home to Galveston from his service with the Marines, they met in Sunday School class. They married in 1948 and eventually moved to the mainland.
Over time, they lived in several Texas locations as well as Indiana and Ohio. They raised two daughters, Carrie and Lucinda, and enjoyed three grandchildren, Raymond, Michael, and Kimberly, eventually retiring to East Texas on their farm near Henderson.
In addition to working for the research hospital, Mary’s career also extended to work as a Registered Medical Technician at St. Vincent Hospital and Roche Labs. She and Raymond were lifelong members of the United Methodist Church and were active members everywhere they lived.
Mary was an extremely intelligent woman who had many interests. She was an avid birder and photographer and was an active member of her church. She always had a big garden and canned much of their food. She was continually busy with sewing, knit and crochet, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed music concerts and theatre and she and Raymond were avid square dancers. She enjoyed traveling somewhere new nearly every year of her adult life. Mary had friends all over the country and stayed in contact with most of them until her waning years. She had many big adventures in her life and was the kind of lady who lived it to the full.
Her favorite adage was something her college chemistry professor told the class every day, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are, and do it now!” In her later years, Mary continued to travel including places like St John’s Bay, Alaska, New Zealand, British Columbia, and locations all over the US. She stayed active into her elder years and taught an exercise class at her church until she was 90 years old.
Mary’s most treasured friends in Henderson were the members of her church, and especially her Craig Sunday School Class. She never ceased to be amazed at the love and warmth they surrounded her with.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living where she spent the last two years of her life. The staff made her feel loved and took excellent care of her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by daughter, Carrie Schoomer; grandson, Raymond Broaddus; brother, Roy W. Lynn and wife Nell; sister, Helen Fay Kelly; sisters-in-law, Dolores Magliolo (A.D.), Elaine Wegner, and Esther Mae Beveridge (Wiley) and their spouses. She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda; two grandchildren, Michael Broaddus (Lauren) and Kimberly Goldstein (Philip); great-grandchildren, Conner Broaddus, Ellie Broaddus, Maggie Broaddus and Sam Goldstein; in addition to treasured nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to First United Methodist Church of Henderson, 204 N. Marshall, Henderson, TX 75652, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Friends are invited to visit www.arnmortuary.com, where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.