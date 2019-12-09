Funeral services for Ms. Mary Ann Roquemore, age 84 of Henderson will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pine Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church In America, Farm to Market 840, Henderson. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Roquemore was born to Mr. Homer Roquemore and Mrs. Vera Roquemore on July 30, 1935 in Rusk County, Texas. Ms. Roquemore was a caregiver for many years and a homemaker for her children, grandchildren, nieces and many who loved her dearly.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents: Homer and Vera Roquemore and all of her siblings: Emma Lee Williams, L.C. Roquemore, Eula Ree Jones, Billie G. Anthony, Mack Oscar Roquemore, Vera Mae Duffie, John Roquemore , Della Mae Green Sanders , Jimmy Sanders , Cora Lee Simpson , Bobby Porter and Willie Roquemore including two children: Della Lee and Ray Charles.
Mary Ann Roquemore leaves to cherish her loving memories: a daughter, Jo Ann Brown and grandchildren, but was a second mother to: Gary Roquemore, Gregory Roquemore, Timeka Brown and Benny Ray Roquemore. Many great grandchildren; great ~ great grandchildren; a host of nieces , nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Ms. Roquemore will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Roquemore passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Oak Brook Heath Care Center, Whitehouse.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
