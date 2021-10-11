Mrs. Mary Alice Gladden, 83, of Good Springs, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born Feb. 26, 1938 in Henderson to the late Willie and Eula Mae Stewart. Mary Alice retired after 30 years of combined service as secretary for the Texas Welfare Department and Texas A&M Extension Service. She was member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and always tried to live a Christian life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Garry Gladden; brother, Floyd Stewart, sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and John Propes; and nephew, Keith Stewart.
She was married to her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Gladden. He was the love of her life and she loved to help him with their cows, mowing the pasture, and mowing the yard. She loved to cook, sew, shop, and decorate her house and yard.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Gladden of Good Springs; nephews, Mark Propes of San Antonio, Richard Propes of Austin, and Donald Stewart of Bedford; great-nieces, Katlin and Elizabeth Propes of Austin, great-nephews, John William Propes, and Brian and Chad Stewart; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Glenda Gladden, and Charles and Jackie Gladden, all of Longview; special cousin, T.C. “Sonny” Jay; very special friends, Rusty and Stacy Chote, and children, Brianna, Heath, and Seth, Justin and Judy Sharp, Randy and Linda Strickland, and David and Periann Sparks.
A graveside memorial service with family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A register book will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, for friends and family to come sign and pay their respects.
Honorary pallbearers will be Coby Sharp, Heath Chote, Seth Chote, Carson Nicholas, John William Propes, and Baxter Whitworth.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2212 US-79, Henderson, TX 75654.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
