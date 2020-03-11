Marvis “Junior” Vaughn Kee, Jr. was born in Henderson on May 13, 1970 and passed away on March 6, 2020.
He attended Henderson High School and was part of the class of ’88.
His lifelong career was in Oil and Gas where he worked as a coil tubing supervisor and made many dear friends in that profession over the years.
He loved spending time with family and friends. Junior had a givers heart, full of love to all that knew him, and he will be missed by many.
Junior was preceded in death by his grandparents, Noble and Doris Kee and CJ and Pearl Eason, and his stepfather, Byron Ellison.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ellison, his father, Vaughn Kee, his son, Tyler Vaughn Kee, daughter Madeline Elizabeth Kee, sister, Amy Hudson and his niece Kayla Hudson. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Todd Ellison along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Kee will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. There will be a visitation held the night before between 5 and 7 p.m. Burial will take place after the service at Rusk County Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.