Melvin Lee Youngblood passed away in Yukon, Oklahoma on December 24, 2021, from COVID complications.
Melvin was born to Linda Gale Armstrong and Walter Eugene Youngblood on September 10, 1970, in Tyler, Texas.
He grew up in both Junction City, Kansas and Snyder, Texas, graduating from Snyder High School. Melvin spent a few years serving in the Army and then became a truck driver, most recently for Brady Welding in Oklahoma.
He is survived by his mother and father, his stepfather, WB Armstrong, his stepmother, Wanda Youngblood, and his sister, Jennifer Wehbe, as well as extended family and friends in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
Funeral services for Melvin Lee Youngblood, age 51, will be held at the Caledonia Cemetery, Concord, TX, in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caledonia Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 535, Garrison, TX 75946.
