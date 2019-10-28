Mr. Marvin Lee Cary, age 72, after a long courageous battle with numerous ailments, passed away peacefully at 8:25 pm, 8 October 2019 at his residence in Henderson, with family members and friends present.
Marvin was born February 18, 1947 in Henderson. He and his family moved to Odessa but returned to Henderson in 1965 where he attended school. As a member of the Henderson High School track team in 1966, Marvin won first place in the mile run. Many of his classmates said he was some kind of runner!
In 1966, Marvin graduated from Henderson High School. The Vietnam War was raging and he felt it was his patriotic duty to join the Army. On October 31, 1966 Marvin volunteered and after basic training ,“Boot Camp,” was sent to Fort Sam Houston in Houston, Texas to attend ten weeks of Medical Corpsman training. Shortly after graduating he was transferred to Da Nang Vietnam under the command of the 95th Evac Hospital and was assigned duty with the 16th Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division. On November 24, 1967 Specialist IV Cary and his unit was passing through the village of Lang Nam on a search and destroy operation when they were attacked by a numerically superior North Vietnamese Army force employing small arms and automatic weapons. His unit took a defensive position but several men had been wounded in the initial contact. With complete disregard for his personal safety Marvin moved forward into the enemy kill zone to render first aid to several casualties. While giving medical aid to one of the wounded he was shot and severely wounded in his left leg. Ignoring intense pain, Marvin exposed himself to further danger as he repeatedly returned to the point of heaviest fire to render aid to the wounded. Specialist IV Cary refused medical attention for himself until all the casualties had been evacuated. Undoubtedly his actions saved several lives. Marvin was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with a “V” Device (for Valor). He spent about a year in the hospital recovering from his wound and when released was assigned to the 95th Evac Hospital in Da Nang Vietnam. On September 27, 1968, Marvin was promoted to the rank Specialist V (E-5). He received an Honorable Discharge from active duty September 4, 1969 and remained in the Army Reserve until October 30, 1972. Marvin never wanted special recognition for his actions and seldom talked about it. His wound was problematic for the remainder of his life.
In 1969, during his enlistment in the Army, Marvin met his wife to be, Linda Janice Green in Henderson. They were married July 18, 1970.
Mr. Cary was preceded in death by his: mother, Georgie Lee Cary and father Elmer Cary, two brothers, Elmer G. and Elton L Cary, and one sister Georgette Cary Tabach.
Marvin is survived by wife, Linda Janice Green Cary; mother-in-law, Dovie Green, two sons Marvin Lee Cary Jr., Michael Shane Cary and wife Gina, two daughters, Sonja Cary Wallace and husband Kevin, Darcie Cary Fletcher and husband Brett, six Grandchildren, Chandler Wallace, Sheridan Dunlap, Jesse Cary, Abbey Fletcher, Aiden Fletcher, Gracie Cary, one great-grandchild, Autum Wallace, two Brothers, Johnny Cary and wife Victoria, Lloyd Cary and wife Laurie, one Sister, Neva Hand & husband Larry and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special mention for brothers and sisters in law Bobby Green and wife Ann, John Green and wife Connie, and two cousins Dennis Willess and Walter Willess.
Marvin’s family said he had a “Green Thumb” and considered him a “Jack-of-All Trades,” as was evident from all he built and grew around his home. He loved to sit outside and watch the critters put on a show. Marvin also loved learning and was always reading. He knew a lot about many things.
Marvin stated many times how much he loved and cared for his wife and family. He made a positive impact in many people’s lives in ways he did not realize. His life was meaningful and he will never be forgotten.
The Cary family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support, the entire civilian and VA medical team that treated him over the years and Hospice for caring for Marvin in his final days.
There will be a memorial service at Trinity Baptist Church, 1100 Kilgore Drive, Henderson Texas at 10 a.m. Pastor Michael Shane Cary will officiate. No further services will follow.
Send flowers to Trinity Baptist Church or In lieu of flowers please donate in the honor of Marvin Lee Cary Sr. to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org - The American Lung Association at www.lung.org or Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org
