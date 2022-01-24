Mr. Martin “Duke” Watson, 45, of Henderson, passed from this life on January 17, 2022, at UT Health North in Tyler. He was born April 8, 1976, in Channelview and has lived in Henderson and the East Texas area since 1996. Duke received his Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Business from East Texas Baptist University and later went to work in oilfield equipment sales, most recently for Industrial Diesel. He loved spending time with his girls, and family and friends, whether it was on that boat at the lake, or on hunting or fishing trips. Duke’s personality was bigger than life, he has the biggest heart, and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Watson.
Survivors include his daughters, Sadie Watson and Sophie Watson of Henderson; the mother of his daughters, Amanda Watson of Henderson; significant other, Kristy Renee Nutt of Carthage and her children, Braden Nutt, Tristan Nutt, and Kaitlyn Williams and husband Travis; father, Martin “Pete” Watson and wife Priscilla of Huffman; sister, Kindra Cox and husband Jeff of Huffman; nephew, Garrett Greer, and nieces, Nicole Greer, Chloe Zamora, and Faith Combs; as well as a host of cousins, other family, and many friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Garrett Greer, Jeff Cox, Kyle Gillispie, Bud Dotson, Thomas Morrow, Tim Brady, Coe Uphoff, Jeremy King, and Dennis Dillard.
A celebration of life for Mr. Watson will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
