Martha Moore Gage went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on May 17, 1935, as the youngest in a set of twins, to John and Jeanette Moore of Mt. Enterprise, TX. She grew up there with her 11 siblings. She graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School and Tyler Commercial College before marrying Arthur Gage in 1955. She retired from the United States Postal service as a rural letter carrier.
Martha was a loyal and dedicated member of Minden Baptist church where she served many years in many areas of service. She loved music, cooking and crafting and used these gifts to serve the Lord through the years. She was always willing to lend a hand and to serve. Her love of music led her in later years to learn how to play the dulcimer and she played with a group that became dear friends.
Martha loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them how things were done in the old days. She and Arthur enjoyed camping and were a part of a group of seniors that camped together often.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur of 55 years, siblings Cecil, Ruby, Lois, Bobbie, Vonna, Louise and Paul.
She is survived by her sons Danny and his wife Barbara, Rex and his wife Patrice and daughter Evelyn, grandchildren Stacia and Bryce Petty of Arkansas, Halea and Matt Smith of Henderson, Beverly and Casey Jones of Minden and great grandchildren Emiline and Millie Petty, Hillyer and Reid Smith and Kaylee and Jacob Jones.
She was survived by siblings Mary Barnes of Dallas, Jonell White of Dallas, Don Moore of Tyler and Jackie Williams of Mt. Enterprise and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery with Dr. Matt Pitts officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the cemetery before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers we ask that any memorials be given to either the Gage Cemetery at 12008 CR 482 S., Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681 or Minden Baptist Church at P.O. Box 665, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
